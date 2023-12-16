BBB Accredited Business
We’re drying out and stay cool for Sunday

The rain ends tonight but we remain cool for the rest of the weekend
Chilly on Sunday with another cold front arrive for Tuesday.
Chilly on Sunday with another cold front arrive for Tuesday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a soggy Saturday, the rain is ending tonight and will clear out as a cold front passes. That sets us up for a dry, cool and mostly sunny second half of the weekend.

The persistent easterly wind we’ve seen for several days has already become northerly. That will bring a cool air influence for Sunday as highs should only warm to the upper 50s to around 60 with a decrease in clouds through the morning.

We’ll have a chilly start in store for Monday as lows on the North Shore will, once again, fall to the upper 30s with mid 40s in the south. Our daytime highs will warm back to the mid 60s under bright sunshine.

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday. It’s a dry front so it will bring us a shot of cooler air. Highs will only rise to the mid 50s.

The forecast remains dry with highs in the 60s for the rest of the week. Rain chances are back for the next weekend.

