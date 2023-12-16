BBB Accredited Business
Woman, 63, robbed, shot early Saturday in Gert Town home, NOPD says

A woman was shot early Saturday (Dec. 16) inside her home in the 8000 block of Edinburgh...
A woman was shot early Saturday (Dec. 16) inside her home in the 8000 block of Edinburgh Street in Gert Town, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 63-year-old woman was robbed and shot early Saturday (Dec. 16) by an intruder to her residence in Gert Town, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

Police said the woman found an unknown Black male gunman inside her living room at 4:55 a.m. The woman’s house is in the 8000 block of Edinburgh Street.

According to police, “The suspect asked the victim for the whereabouts of another unknown suspect. The suspect opened fire striking the victim,” then fled.

The wounded woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance, but the nature and severity of her injuries were not disclosed.

The NOPD classified the incident as an armed robbery, but did not say what was taken from the woman or her home.

