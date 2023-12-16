Woman shot early Saturday in Gert Town, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot early Saturday (Dec. 16) near a fast-food restaurant in Gert Town, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed. Police described her only as an adult female who “was shot at least one time” around 4:55 a.m.

The woman was wounded in the 8000 block of Edinburgh Street, a block adjacent to the McDonald’s restaurant on South Carrollton Avenue and alongside an RTA bus maintenance facility.

