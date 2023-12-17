BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Defense, Carr’s three TD passes ignite Saints’ victory over Giants, 24-6

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints...
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the first half Sunday (Dec. 17) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr’s three touchdown passes and a dominant defensive effort were enough Sunday (Dec. 17))to deliver the Saints to victory over the New York Giants, 24-6.

Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and the three scores, to Keith Kirkwood, Juwan Johnson and Jimmy Graham.

The Saints’ defense registered a season-high seven sacks of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. Tanoh Kpassagnon registered 2 1/2 of those sacks.

Carr’s final touchdown pass of the afternoon, a 1-yard touchdown to Graham, put the final nail in the Giants’ coffin.

Carr’s second touchdown pass came in the third quarter with a connection to Johnson for a 23-yard score.

The Saints found the end zone once in the first half, on a 7-yard touchdown strike from Carr to Kirkwood. New Orleans held a small advantage at halftime, 7-6.

The Saints (7-7) have won two in a row and kept pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) atop the NFL South. The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) managed to lose to the last-place Carolina Panthers (2-12), 9-7, to fall a game behind the division leaders.

The Saints have a short week ahead before facing the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is inactive for New Orleans' home game Sunday (Dec. 17)...
Top receiver Olave inactive for Saints’ game against NY Giants with ankle injury
New York Giants have won three games in a row with quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Giants and Saints meet in high-stakes matchup with compelling QB subplots
Birdman Unveils Exclusive New Orleans Saints Collection in OVO Collaboration
Cash Money’s Birdman previews Saints x OVO collection
Legendairy, a milkshake bar next to Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street, had multiple bullet...
Gunshots disrupt Saints’ Cam Jordan sneaker giveaway in French Quarter