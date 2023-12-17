Prepare for chilly mornings over the next several days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clear skies take us into the start of a new work week as many will be grabbing the thicker jackets over the next several mornings.

By Monday morning, lows will fall to the upper 30s on the North Shore and the low to mid 40s in the south. The clear skies will continue which means bright sunshine for Monday and highs returning to the lower 60s.

Another cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be a dry cold front that cools us down to close to freezing on the North Shore by Tuesday morning with the south seeing temps in the lower 40s. That colder air influence will cap our temperatures to the mid 50s in the afternoon and high clouds will be on the increase from the west.

After another cold start on Wednesday, we’ll see a slow rise in daytime highs to the mid 60s by Friday. Dry conditions prevail all week, but a stormy pattern looks to set up for Christmas weekend. As of now, prepare to include an umbrella for your Christmas plans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.