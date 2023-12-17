Sun returns Sunday with cooler temperatures behind cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front brings cooler temperatures and clearer weather on Sunday.

Highs will be stuck in the upper 50s behind the front as the skies clear out. Low temperatures begin to fall into the 40s overnight before a second cold front moves through the region Monday evening.

This second front will drop lows into the 30s with frost possible north and west of the lake Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs remain below normal until the end of the week.

We begin to see a return flow by Saturday, pushing highs into the mid-60s. Storm chances linger through Christmas.

