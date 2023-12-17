BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sun returns Sunday with cooler temperatures behind cold front

Another cold front this week, rain chances return by the holiday
Next 7 Days
Next 7 Days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front brings cooler temperatures and clearer weather on Sunday.

Highs will be stuck in the upper 50s behind the front as the skies clear out. Low temperatures begin to fall into the 40s overnight before a second cold front moves through the region Monday evening.

This second front will drop lows into the 30s with frost possible north and west of the lake Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Highs remain below normal until the end of the week.

We begin to see a return flow by Saturday, pushing highs into the mid-60s. Storm chances linger through Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Chilly on Sunday with another cold front arrive for Tuesday.
We’re drying out and stay cool for Sunday
Nightly weather update for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m.
Rain Potential Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves through Saturday along a cold front
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 16