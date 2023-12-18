BBB Accredited Business
60 pets flown from New Orleans to find new homes in Wisconsin

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to Wisconsin

The initiative, facilitated by Greater Good Charities (GGC), aims to alleviate overcrowded shelters, creating space and providing animals with opportunities to be adopted in a different part of the country.

“Each pet that’s on this flight is saving a life here. It can create a space where they can be safe for the holidays. We are looking at doubling our impact with that,” said Erin Robbins, Vice President of Transport for GGC.

The pets boarded their flight at the Lakefront Airport with the help of volunteers from shelters in both states.

This was the 200th such flight in the program’s history, with a total of 12,000 animals flown to better opportunities.

“Greater Good [and] Pet Finder, they have done milestones to save all these animals for us and we are just very grateful to be a part of this process,” said Janean Boss-Anderson with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to...
Dogs and cats from South Louisiana shelters were put on a flight Monday (Dec. 18) morning to Wisconsin(Greater Good Charities)

