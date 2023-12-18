BBB Accredited Business
Bicyclist killed after truck strikes him from behind in Covington, LSP says

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead following a crash involving a truck and a bicycle in Covington.

According to Louisiana State Police, Sean Brady, 45, was riding a bicycle on Hwy 1082 southbound near Smith Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 17.

At the same time, police say a 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by Blake Griffith, 22, was directly behind Brady’s bicycle.

“For reasons still under investigation, the GMC struck the bicyclist,” LSP said.

Troopers say Brady was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Griffith was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. LSP will forward their findings to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s office to consult on any criminal or traffic violations.

