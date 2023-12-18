BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ex-NBA G League player, his girlfriend accused of killing woman who was discovered in desert

Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in...
Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in Sacramento, California.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped by her friends, which included a former NBA G League player, and then killed in early December.

Police say Marayna Rodgers went missing Dec. 5 when she was with her friend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, and Harnden’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Chance Comanche.

Two people who knew Rodgers reported to police on Dec. 7 that she was missing and had not been seen or heard from in several days. That’s when police started their investigation.

The Criminal Apprehension Team, made up of members from the FBI and Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments, arrested two people in connection with Rodgers’ disappearance.

Police suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden in Las Vegas on Dec. 13. Comanche was arrested in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 15. He is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face charges in Las Vegas.

The victim’s body was discovered by the Criminal Apprehension Team in the desert in Henderson, according to Las Vegas police. The Clark County Office of the Coroner confirmed the remains were of Rodgers.

KVVU confirmed Comanche played basketball in the NBA G League this season for the Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

FILE - Orlando Magic's Chance Comanche shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half of...
FILE - Orlando Magic's Chance Comanche shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)

The Stockton Kings announced Friday that Comanche was released from the team.

Both Harnden and Comanche are expected to be charged with open murder, Las Vegas police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is requesting anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 702-828-3521.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

A family-run business in St. Bernard Parish made sure any family in need of a Christmas tree...
St. Bernard Christmas tree lot donates remaining stock to families in need
Rep. Carter announces $73.8 million DOT grant for new container terminal at Port of New Orleans
Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
Lucy's Bar unveils $3.5M revamp for New Year's game day
Lucy's Bar unveils $3.5M revamp for New Year's game day