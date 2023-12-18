BBB Accredited Business
Jayden Daniels, Todd Graves donate 100 bikes to Boys and Girls Club, Big Buddy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves are spreading some Christmas cheer.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves are spreading some Christmas cheer.

The duo came together on Monday, December 18, to donate 100 bikes and helmets to the Boys and Girls Club and Big Buddy Baton Rouge.

“This is something that I always wanted to do is to just give back,” Daniels said. “Me growing up, I always wanted to be as a role model.”

Graves said seeing young people smile because of the donations brought back good memories.

“Growing up, I received a bike every year for Christmas, and it was one of the most impactful memories of my childhood,” Graves said. “I remember the joy and excitement it brought me back then – and still does today as this tradition has continued into adulthood – and I want to recreate that same special moment for youth in need across the country.”

Graves also presented Daniels with a $25,000 check for the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund. The fund was launched to help cover expenses for Brooks, the LSU Football senior safety who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

This is the fifth year in a row that bikes have been given to youth organizations. There were similar events across the country, resulting in the donations of more than 1,500 bikes.

