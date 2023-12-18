BBB Accredited Business
Jonas Valanciunas at ‘center’ of Pelicans’ four-game win streak

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the Pelicans’ embarrassing 133-89 loss to the Lakers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, they’ve made an effort to put the painful past behind themselves by winning four games straight, three of which have been on the road.

The Pelicans have caught breaks during this stretch. It started with a home 121-107 win over T-Wolves, who have the NBA’s best record but were without star guard Anthony Edwards. Their last three wins come against teams below .500.

Nonetheless, the team has shown improvement by getting wins on the road, an area where they’ve struggled. The recent wins have improved their road record to 7-7.

Several factors have contributed to the current win streak: the team has taken more 3-point attempts resulting in record offensive outputs, key players have been available to play in more games, and Zion Williamson has given more effort in categories outside of scoring. But one of the biggest factors is the more assertive play from a player who’s been consistent all season, center Jonas Valanciunas.

In the last four games, Valanciunas has averaged 18.5 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Defensively in this streak, he’s averaging one steal and 1.5 blocks per game. His most dominant game came in the 112-107 win over Charlotte, dropping 29 points (season-high) and grabbing 13 boards, along with four assists.

“He was excellent,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said after the Charlotte win. “We put the ball in his hands and he either made the right play, either scoring or getting to the free throw line 90% of the time. That is something that is a luxury for us. If we don’t have it going we can just throw it to JV.”

For a team that has been held back due to injuries for years, Valanciunas doesn’t miss a lot of games. He’s played in each of the Pels’ 27 games and the current win streak and boosted his averages to a near double-double this season, currently standing at 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. His 56.7 shooting from the floor is good for 16th best in the NBA. By comparison, Zion, his frontcourt mate, is the 11th-best from the floor in the NBA currently at 58.3 percent.

How efficient has Valanciunas been so far this season? According to ESPN John Hollinger’s power rankings, he’s statistically the 10th best center in the NBA as it currently stands.

Valanciunas’ numbers boost comes at the right time as All-Star voting begins Tuesday (Dec. 19). If his play continues to trend the way it has, Valanciunas could be a dark horse contender for an All-Star spot on Team West.

