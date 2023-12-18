BBB Accredited Business
Nice cool day before another cold front brings more chilly air Tuesday

Storm chance this weekend through the holiday
Frost Outlook
Frost Outlook(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A nice sunny day is in store for Monday with seasonal temperatures in the mid-60s.

Another cold front moves through the area overnight, dropping lows Tuesday morning near freezing north and west of the lake. Patchy frost is possible in these areas. Lows south of the lake will be in the low 40s.

Clouds increase through the day, keeping us in the mid-50s with the cooler air. Cool mornings remain through Thursday.

We warm back up through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s by Friday.

Our next storm system will come into play this weekend, lasting through the holiday on Monday with storm chances each day.

