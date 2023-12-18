BBB Accredited Business
Pilot, 2 passengers killed after plane crashes into powerlines and ignites brush fire

The names of three people killed when a plane crashed in Independence Saturday night were released Sunday by the Independence Police Department.
By Karli Olson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - The names of three people who were killed when a plane crashed in Independence, Oregon, on Saturday night were released by police.

The crash occurred Saturday just before 5 p.m.

Police say a single-engine Cessna C-172 crashed into powerlines and burst into flames just north of Hoffman Road and James Street.

The 35-year-old pilot was identified as Mohammad Hussain Musawi, of Independence. The passengers were identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Bashir Safdari, also of Independence, and 29-year-old Ali Jan Ferdawsi, of Salem.

The plane crash also knocked out electricity for hundreds in the neighborhood, which remained without power through the day Sunday.

Hoffman Road was closed in both directions all day as police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the scene where only charred brush and debris remained.

Neighborhood resident Alex Morales has lived in the area his whole life. He said he had never heard of a plane tragedy like that happening in town.

“It’s heartbreaking, man, no words to describe,” Morales said.

When the crash happened, he was watching a show with his daughter in the living room.

“Next thing, we saw some flashes and heard a couple bangs,” Morales described. “And next thing, all the lights are off. It’s completely black.”

Morales’ power came back on Sunday, but others living closer to the crash site had to get creative as the blackout persisted.

Justin Resseman was out of town when the crash happened, but as an electrician, he was able to use a generator to heat his home while the power was out.

“The heat’s on. Lights are on. It’s all normal in our house,” Resseman said.

More than 200 people remained without power on Sunday afternoon. Resseman said Pacific Power representatives told him they were waiting on the investigation to restore the downed powerlines.

“I always think about it and they get pretty busy in the summer when it’s nice and the planes are going in and out a lot,” Resseman said. “And it’s like, ‘One of these days.’ And then it happened.”

