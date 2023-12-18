Pope Francis brings hope to LGBTQ+ community by approving blessings for same-sex couples

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pope Francis formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, the Vatican announced Monday (Dec. 18), a radical shift in policy that aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

“I’m not opposed to it at all, but I’m not a hardcore Catholic like some of them,” said Jeff Bran on vacation in New Orleans from California.

“Love is love. As long as you’re in a committed relationship, why not?” Mary McGrath from St. Louis said.

The document from the Vatican’s doctrine office elaborates on a letter Francis sent to two conservative cardinals that was published in October. In that preliminary response, Francis suggested such blessings could be offered under some circumstances if the blessings weren’t confused with the ritual of marriage.

The new document repeats that condition and elaborates on it, reaffirming that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman. And it stresses that blessings in question must not be tied to any specific Catholic celebration or religious service and should not be conferred at the same time as a civil union ceremony. Moreover, the blessings cannot use set rituals or even involve the clothing and gestures that belong in a wedding.

But it says requests for such blessings for same-sex couples should not be denied. It offers an extensive and broad definition of the term “blessing” in Scripture to insist that people seeking a transcendent relationship with God and looking for his love and mercy shouldn’t be held up to an impossible moral standard to receive it.

“I think it is a very joyful time of year and to be able to put out a message of love, hope and acceptance that honestly, LGBTQ Catholics and Christians have been hoping for for a very long time,” said SarahJane Guidry, Executive Director of The Forum for Equality.

Guidry believes the Pope’s message will bring hope to the LGBTQ+ community when the church has previously not been supportive.

“For the Catholic church to continue to come forward with accepting trans people, accepting same-sex couples, it sends a large message not only to the Catholic Church, but the state of Louisiana that they’re opening their doors and we as a state should also be opening doors and hearts to the LGBTQ community,” Guidry said.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans said, “The Declaration issued today by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) is a reminder to all of us that in requesting a blessing as an individual or with another, we are all “in need of God’s saving presence” in our lives and that we may always seek “God’s assistance…to live better.” The Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed. The document specifically states that in asking for a blessing it is the couple that is blessed, not their union. This declaration affirms this teaching while allowing for an effort to accompany people in irregular relationships by recognizing the need each of us has for God’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”

