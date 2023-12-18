BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rep. Carter announces $73.8 million DOT grant for new container terminal at Port of New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr., announced that the Port of New Orleans Louisiana International Terminal Project will receive $73,779,805 from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This funding for building a new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish along the Mississippi River comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Rep. Carter supported and helped shape.

Rep. Carter highlighted the significance of the law, stating, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing critical investments in our water systems, roads, bridges, and broadband.”

He emphasized Louisiana’s considerable benefits from the legislation, adding, “With this grant, the Port of New Orleans will be able to modernize and grow its operations for this century and ensure that it continues to be the economic driver for the entire region.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

A family-run business in St. Bernard Parish made sure any family in need of a Christmas tree...
St. Bernard Christmas tree lot donates remaining stock to families in need
Lucy's Bar unveils $3.5M revamp for New Year's game day
Lucy's Bar unveils $3.5M revamp for New Year's game day
St. Bernard Parish business gifts trees, defying inflation concerns
St. Bernard Parish business gifts trees, defying inflation concerns
U.S. Dot grants $73 million for new container terminal