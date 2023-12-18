Rep. Carter announces $73.8 million DOT grant for new container terminal at Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr., announced that the Port of New Orleans Louisiana International Terminal Project will receive $73,779,805 from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This funding for building a new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish along the Mississippi River comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Rep. Carter supported and helped shape.

Rep. Carter highlighted the significance of the law, stating, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing critical investments in our water systems, roads, bridges, and broadband.”

He emphasized Louisiana’s considerable benefits from the legislation, adding, “With this grant, the Port of New Orleans will be able to modernize and grow its operations for this century and ensure that it continues to be the economic driver for the entire region.”

