BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sources: Michael Pratt will not play in Military Bowl

Quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second half of Tulane's...
Quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second half of Tulane's 29-16 victory over UTSA Friday (Nov. 25) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple sources told FOX 8 Sports, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, will not play in the Military Bowl.

One of the most decorated QB’s in Green Wave history will focus on getting healthy for the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Pratt threw a school-record 90 touchdown passes in four seasons for the Wave.

Expectations are Kai Horton and Justin Ibieta will be the QB options for Tulane in the Military Bowl played on Dec. 27.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Jacksonville State running back Ron Wiggins runs away from Louisiana Lafayette defensive...
Jacksonville State tops Louisiana-Lafayette 34-31 in overtime in the New Orleans Bowl
The LSU Tigers will play USC and UCLA in September.
Football, Fútbol, Food: Breaking down the LSU Tigers 2024 schedule
LSU will look to fill holes in the secondary during the winter transfer portal.
LSU transfer portal tracker
Louisiana-Lafayette tight end Neal Johnson (9) clebrates his touchdown with Robert Williams...
New Orleans Bowl regular Louisiana-Lafayette meets FBS newcomer Jacksonville State