Sources: Michael Pratt will not play in Military Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Multiple sources told FOX 8 Sports, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, will not play in the Military Bowl.

One of the most decorated QB’s in Green Wave history will focus on getting healthy for the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Pratt threw a school-record 90 touchdown passes in four seasons for the Wave.

Expectations are Kai Horton and Justin Ibieta will be the QB options for Tulane in the Military Bowl played on Dec. 27.

