St. Bernard Christmas tree lot donates remaining stock to families in need

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Christmas tree is a staple of many families’ holiday homes. Still, the American Christmas Tree Association reports that 78% of consumers are concerned about inflation this year.

As we count down to Christmas, one family-run business in St. Bernard Parish set aside its bottom line to bring holiday magic to needy families.

“It’s Christmas time,” said Elizabeth Coleman. “Everyone should have a tree.”

The family behind Da Parish Trees wanted to spread some holiday cheer to their neighbors.

“Everyone in St. Bernard does,” said Vincent Montalbano. “Down here, everyone helps everyone.”

They’re fighting off inflation.

“We tried our best to keep our prices low and reasonable, so that our community could still access them,” Coleman said.

They are also facing an exceptional statewide drought that forced one Kentwood tree farm to cancel deliveries before the season even began.

“It was a little difficult. The normal farms they use weren’t able to supply what they usually do,” Montalbano said. “They had to source them from all over the country, even Canada.”

Given the tight supply, the family could have charged the last of its tree stock for last-minute buyers. Instead, the season of giving was embraced, and the remaining trees were offered free to anyone still needing one this year.

“We probably had about 40 left and, come this [Sunday] morning, they were gone,” Montalbano said. “I tried to get with some of the local groups to see who needed some. I got a little bit of feedback, but figured whoever didn’t come forward could come grab one on their own.”

Only scraps of branches are left in the lot to tell the tale.

But this family holds each other close, knowing a small act of kindness can help others jingle all the way.

“That’s 40 families who got a tree, who may not have otherwise had one,” Coleman said. “That’s awesome.”

