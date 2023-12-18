WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey got into a heated exchange with an official toward the end of the Tigers’ Sunday night match again Northwestern State.

Angel Reese tried to hold back Kim Mulkey after being ejected ❌ pic.twitter.com/mqM959cAx2 — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) December 18, 2023

The game being played at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) was packed with fans cheering on Mulkey’s rage at a ref’s call.

The Tigers were sitting with a dominant lead late in the fourth quarter when Coach Mulkey got upset about a charging foul to Aneesah Morrow.

Kim Mulkey was ejected during LSU’s game against Northwestern State. pic.twitter.com/EJML1Vo21q — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 17, 2023

Video from students attending the game shows Angel Reese and team mates attempting to hold Coach back. At one point Reese looks to Mulkey’s son Kramer in the stands asking for help.

Angel Reese had a perfect reaction to holding back Kim Mulkey after her coach was ejected while LSU was up by 41 points https://t.co/K1s2gcsVhS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 18, 2023

LSU defeated Northwestern 81 to 36.

After the game, they were all able to laugh it off with Reese saying she and Mulkey have similar personalities.

“We really like to win no matter the score. Of course she’s gonna fight for us, and we all fight for her. That moment was fun, and we knew we had her back and she had our back.”

During the post game address to the media, Mulkey joked, “Who knew you’d get an ovation for getting tossed.”

