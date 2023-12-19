BBB Accredited Business
About You In Home Care Senior Care

Bob Conley’s team of trusted caregivers for our most treasured loved ones.
About You - In Home Care
By Nola Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA NOW) - Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time. At ABOUT YOU, a local business comforts its clients with a range of professionals from appointment reminders, chef’s, walking partners, and nurses--during every precious moment of the year.

About You In Home Care
Their services encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from senior and special needs care to respite and veteran care. ABOUT YOU actively develops technology and solutions to enhance family connectivity and provide transparent access to information. About You’s caregivers are trained and certified in CPR and through the esteemed Care Academy.

About You 2
Bob Conley, the owner of ABOUT YOU, honors his mother’s life calling and business by helping to guide his clients with a competent, compassionate staff that will be there for them--no matter what they need or when they need it.

About You 4
ABOUT YOU has delivered over 150,000 loving hours of heartfelt, attentive care and looking forward to that number growing even more!

About You 5
With a population of over 764,000 individuals aged 65+ in Louisiana, ABOUT YOU is proud to serve the greater Northshore area.

About You
ABOUT YOU is invested in the life and future of our community by hiring local loved ones that have been securely vetted and certified.

About You 3
ABOUT YOU’s clients know they are in capable hands and will be guided towards living their best possible selves!

