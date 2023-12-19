Chilly, cloudy day before we warm up ahead of holiday weekend storm chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A chilly day is on tap after a cold front moved through overnight.

We could start off with patchy frost in some areas on the North Shore where temperatures overnight fell near freezing.

Clouds will increase throughout the day keeping our high temperatures in the mid-50s.

A few more chilly mornings are possible through Thursday, but the warming trend begins for the afternoons.

Highs sit around normal in the low to mid-60s until Friday when we near 70 degrees. Storm chances increase for the weekend, with the stormiest day looking to be Sunday. As the system passes through on Christmas Day, we could see some stormy weather as well. Models are in disagreement about how quickly the cold front will pass through so we will have to keep an eye on the holiday rain chances.

Temperatures stay above normal through Christmas, and we will continue to watch for rain chances through the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.