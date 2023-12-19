BBB Accredited Business
Covington 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Dec. 11 ATV crash

Covington 7-year-old A'yana McDowell died Monday (Dec. 18), one week after sustaining multiple...
Covington 7-year-old A'yana McDowell died Monday (Dec. 18), one week after sustaining multiple blunt-force injuries in an ATV accident near Abita Springs, the St. Tammany Parish coroner said.(File)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 7-year-old girl critically injured in a Dec. 11 ATV crash near Abita Springs has died, the St. Tammany Parish coroner announced Monday night (Dec. 18)

The girl was identified as A’yana McDowell of Covington.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the girl and an adult woman were injured when the four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed into a tree alongside United Church Road near Lowe Davis Road, shortly before 4 p.m on Dec. 11.

The agency said the woman involved in the crash was taken for hospital treatment of “serious injuries,” while the girl had to be airlifted to a hospital because of life-threatening injuries.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said the girl died late Monday morning from “multiple blunt-force injuries” sustained in the crash.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the coroner has provided an update on the woman’s condition, nor explained her relationship to the girl.

Woman, girl seriously injured in St. Tammany ATV crash

“This is a tragedy of unspeakable proportions, and my staff and I grieve for this young child’s family and friends,” Preston said in a statement. “The sad reality is that accidents of this type happen all too often, and frequently children are the victims.

“Parents and owners of ATVs are urged to exercise the most extreme caution possible when providing young children access or rides on these dangerous recreational vehicles. While accidents do happen, many can be avoided and lives can be saved by close parental or adult supervision and the use of helmets and safety gear.”

Preston urged ATV owners to access ATV safety guides and advisories “to help ensure that tragedies such as this one never happen again.”

A woman and young girl were seriously injured Monday (Dec. 11) when their four-wheel ATV left...
A woman and young girl were seriously injured Monday (Dec. 11) when their four-wheel ATV left the roadway and struck a tree alongside United Church Road near Abita Springs, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)

