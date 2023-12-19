BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old daughter when he saw a car headed in his direction. (Source: KUSA, Karla Alanis)
By Jalessa Irizarry, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Col. (KUSA) – Christmas may be a week away, but this year, an arrangement of condolences replaces where a tree should be outside a home in Colorado.

“There’s nothing worth celebrating,” Karla Alanis said. “We see everyone else celebrating, and we just can’t.”

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old daughter when he saw a car headed in his direction.

“He was struck by the vehicle first, and luckily he was able to push the baby out of the way in her stroller. She fell over and scratched her head; my brother took most of the hit from the car,” Alanis said.

The driver stayed on scene and was cited at the time.

Alanis said her brother was rushed to the hospital with a number of injuries including broken ribs, a fractured ankle and a torn ACL.

He was released from the hospital a day and a half after the crash, but about two days later, Alanis found Garcia unresponsive.

“I gave him CPR for seven minutes tried to help him, kept talking, I was like, ‘Don’t do this, wake up, wake up, your daughter’s still waiting for you,’” Alanis recalled.

Sadly, Garcia did not survive.

“What are we doing to tell his daughter when she asks for her dad?” she wondered.

While she doesn’t have the answers, Alanis knows that while this holiday is not worth celebrating, family always is.

“Tell them you love them one more time because you never know when it’s going to be the last,” Alanis said.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

A trailblazing justice is mourned. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor funeral
Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded...
‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room
Louisiana State Capitol
Potential dates revealed for planned special sessions on redistricting, crime in La.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday