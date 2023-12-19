Fox 8 Defenders: Slidell business might close due to Magnolia Water rate hikes

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The owner of a Slidell auto repair shop says the family-run business is in jeopardy of closing because of Magnolia Water rate increases.

Paul Gremillion says he loves solving problems. His specialty is fixing luxury import vehicles. You could say, it’s in his blood.

“My brother’s in mechanics, my daddy was a mechanic and my grandfathers were mechanics,” he said. “And my son’s a mechanic. That’s just what we do.”

Gremillion owns Paul’s Auto Repair in Slidell, and has been in business for more than 10 years, with his daughter by his side. But that all might change, because Gremillion says he can’t afford recent Magnolia Water rate hikes.

“It’s been in the like $50-something range since I’ve been here,” he said. “And then I got a bill for $367,” Gremillion said.

We first told you about Magnolia’s water and sewer rate hikes at the beginning of December. At the time, the company’s president admitted that the way customers learned about the increases wasn’t ideal. But he insisted the higher charges were needed to fix an aging infrastructure system.

“This infrastructure has been non-compliant for decades, often times,” Magnolia Water president Josiah Cox said.

Gremillion, like other Magnolia customers we’ve spoken to, says he was prepared for a slight rate increase. But he says he was shocked when he opened his November bill. There are rate adjustments visible on the bill that Magnolia is charging all of its customers. But there also is an additional charge on Gremillion’s bill for water service for $199.42. That month, Gremillion used 283 gallons of water. His small shop only has one bathroom and one sink. He says he called Magnolia to find out what the charge was about.

“They said, ‘It’s because you have a 2-inch meter,’” Gremillion said.

Gremillion says the meter that reads water consumption for his property has been in place for years. He says he tried to reach Magnolia to find out more about the charge.

“Everybody I called, they said they would call me back,” he said. “One lady said that we need to dig into this. She never called me back.”

Gremillion said he’s called Magnolia at least five times, without receiving any sort of explanation.

A company spokesperson told Fox 8 that Magnolia now charges the $199 to customers with 2-inch meters. The spokesperson said it might be possible to switch out Gremillion’s 2-inch meter for a smaller one. If he goes down to a 1-inch meter, the company says he’ll have to pay $62 a month. That’s on top of water and sewer usage and consumption rate hikes.

The spokesperson told us a non-emergency work order was issued Nov. 30, to see if Gremillion’s meter can be replaced. However, that information was never shared with Gremillion. So he’s left wondering how he’ll pay his bill and if he still has to pay that $200 monthly charge.

“My electricity bill is only like $50 to $60 a month. There’s no way water should be $367 a month,” Gremillion said. “I’m not going to pass that on to my customers. I’m sorry, I’m too honest for that.”

He says he feels he only has one option left.

“I’m probably going to shut it down, is what I’m going to do,” Gremillion said.

Wendi Gremillion said, “I don’t want it to happen, but my dad has had enough.”

Paul Gremillion said, “The bills everywhere are going up. You know, the insurance bill, this bill, that bill. But to sit there and gouge people, like they’re trying to do me, that’s completely unacceptable.”

We asked the Magnolia rep if Gremillion is still required to pay his bill and that $200 charge if the company is in the process of determining if he could have a smaller meter. We never received a response.

