Freshman OL Cayden Green transferring home from Oklahoma to Missouri. Alabama lands Texas A&M DL

Offensive lineman Cayden Green has announced he is transferring home to Missouri from Oklahoma and Alabama landed a commitment from former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton
Cayden Green is transferring from Oklahoma to Missouri.
Cayden Green is transferring from Oklahoma to Missouri.(Neal Jones/KCTV5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Offensive lineman Cayden Green announced Tuesday he is transferring home to Missouri from Oklahoma, and Alabama landed a commitment from former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Green, who is from Lee's Summit, Missouri, started five games at guard as a freshman for the 12th-ranked Sooners this season. He was one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2023 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility left.

Overton was a five-star recruit who was on track to be in the 2023 class but reclassified to 2022 and was part of Texas A&M's No. 1-ranked signing class of that year. The 6-5, 265-pound Overton, who is from Georgia, played more as a freshman than a sophomore but overall appeared in 23 games and made 48 tackles. He will have two years of eligibility left.

Both revealed their decisions on social media.

Georgia received a commitment from London Humphreys, Vanderbilt's second-leading receiver this past season. Humphreys caught 22 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2023.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

