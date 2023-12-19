BBB Accredited Business
LHSAA penalizes the Newman boys basketball team

Head coach Randy Livingston is suspended from all coaching related duties for one calendar year.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LHSAA sent a notice of a rule violation for recruiting involving the boys varsity basketball program.

The penalties levied by the LHSAA:

- The boys basketball is ineligible for postseason play this season. They can finish out the regular season schedule.

- The school is required to forfeit all games from the last three seasons. The Greenies won state in 2022 and 2023.

- Head coach Randy Livingston is suspended from all coaching related duties for one calendar year.

The school is actively engaging in a formal appeal of the ruling and sanctions.

