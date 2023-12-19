Louisiana State Police finalizing plan for tracking sexual assault evidence kits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police are putting the final touches on a new system to track sexual assault evidence kits from start to finish.

Authorities are hopeful it will help address a major backlog of reported cases of sexual assaults and rape awaiting DNA test results.

“We all know that it’s about power and control and violence, and so delivering back this sort of autonomy to a survivor is giving them back control of this process,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said.

State Police will go before the state senate in January to detail a plan to launch the centralized tracking system required by a new Louisiana law. State Sen. Beth Mizell, who authored the bill, said Louisiana has long been an outlier lagging behind other states.

“It’s appalling that we tell people, ‘Come enjoy our cities, come and spend your money,’ and then if something horrible happens to you, we’re just going to turn our head and not even acknowledge it,” Mizell said.

Forensic exam evidence passes through many hands, including hospital personnel, police detectives, the Louisiana State Police crime lab to local prosecutors. Mizell said the crime lab is tasked with making sure all kits are coded effectively for the tracking process.

“Either we care about this action that’s taken place against this person or we’re just pretending to care about it,” she said. “And when I saw the number of assault kits that were sitting dormant, and the assault victims can’t even locate where their kits are, it was astounding.”

Mizell said there is a large gap between cases reported and cases prosecuted, but the new system should help victims understand where their cases stand. She said it is hard enough to come forward and undergo such invasive exams.

Williams said the new system should ensure evidence is preserved properly and in the correct chain of command from beginning to end. He said it should help his office schedule trial dates and prosecute more cases.

The State Police crime lab is finalizing its plans and working on getting the software up and running.

“This is probably the best information in the case, right?” Williams asked rhetorically. “It’s better than eyewitness testimony. It’s better than law enforcement testimony. It is what it is. It’s exact, right? And so, these cases just don’t move forward without getting those results.

“So, to have senators focused on getting us through that gridlock, it’s something that’s going to help all parishes. And lord knows we’ve got thousands of backlogged test kits here in Orleans Parish.”

Attorney Laura Rodrigue, a former New Orleans major crimes prosecutor, said DNA evidence can dramatically change the outcome of a rape case.

“Once DNA is presented in a case, there’s really only one defense left, and that is that ‘she consented to it,’” Rodrigue said. “So, it really narrows down the presentation of a rape case. It is very, very difficult -- if not impossible -- to say the DNA is wrong, just based on the statistics that will be presented.”

She said victims have many questions during the process, for which there are not always good answers.

“They want to know, ‘What’s taking so long? Why has their kit not been tested? How many kits haven’t been tested? Could they link to other cases and possibly solve crimes? ... What’s happening? Who has the kit? Did they forget about me?’” Rodrigue said.

Having DNA test results processed and added to law enforcement’s national database creates opportunities for investigators and prosecutors to sometimes link criminals to multiple crimes, even in other jurisdictions. She told Fox 8 that State Police are actively working on the infrastructure of the tracking system to allow more transparency and accountability for tested and untested evidence kits.

“It certainly is a huge burden on the Louisiana State Police to take on all of these rape cases just out of Orleans Parish alone,” Rodrigue said. “This will sort of put a bird’s eye view on this process, what needs to happen, and hopefully push Orleans Parish along in getting their crime lab running.”

Rodrigue said it’s important to note how many cases still go unreported.

“This is one of those types of crimes where a lot of times (people) don’t report, out of fear of retaliation or they still live with or know the perpetrator. So, we definitely see a problem here with sexual assault cases. And the only way to really combat that is to really beef up the evidence and get these cases to trial, get them prosecuted and try to remove people who are inclined to commit rape and get them off the street,” Rodrigue said.

She said she hopes a better system will empower others to come forward, as they will no longer be left in the dark.

“Everything that shines more light on the system and demands more accountability is necessary,” she said. “And we see really the criminal justice system moving in that direction. People are frustrated with crime in New Orleans. They want answers.”

All police and health care providers that store and administer sexual assault evidence kits must fully participate in the statewide database by July 1, 2024.

