Nicondra: Clear and cold overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly clear sky, dry air and light winds will make for a chilly start to your Tuesday. Low temperatures north of Lake Pontchartrain will be in low 30s dipping to freezing at a few locations near sunrise. Temperatures will rebound, but remain on the cool side behind another cold front that will keep highs in the low 50s.

Expect steady warming through the week ahead with lows rising through the 30s and 40s and highs back in the upper 60s by the weekend. Clouds will increase as well as moisture, but the work week should stay dry as you prepare for the holiday. The weekend looks like we will see a much better chance for rain with about 60 percent coverage for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We will fine tune the timing as it gets closer, but have a rain plan ready for your celebrations.

