Nicondra: Warmer and mostly dry through the week

Make a rain plan for Christmas celebrations
Mild temperatures and rain into the holiday weekend.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday turned into a beautiful, but chilly day with plenty of filtered sun and temperatures in the middle 50s behind a cold front. The dry conditions will stick around through the next several days. Overnight will be cold once again with lows north of Lake Pontchartrain in the middle 30s and in the 40s south. A slow warm up will bring high temperatures back into the 60s through the rest of the week.

The upper southwest flow takes over by the end of the week increasing clouds. A disturbance moving in on that flow could spark some light rain and showers Saturday, but a large low pressure system moving across the middle of the country will prompt heavier showers and a few storms on Sunday Christmas Eve that will likely linger into Monday Christmas Day.

