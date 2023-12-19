Nicondra: Warmer and mostly dry through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tuesday turned into a beautiful, but chilly day with plenty of filtered sun and temperatures in the middle 50s behind a cold front. The dry conditions will stick around through the next several days. Overnight will be cold once again with lows north of Lake Pontchartrain in the middle 30s and in the 40s south. A slow warm up will bring high temperatures back into the 60s through the rest of the week.

The upper southwest flow takes over by the end of the week increasing clouds. A disturbance moving in on that flow could spark some light rain and showers Saturday, but a large low pressure system moving across the middle of the country will prompt heavier showers and a few storms on Sunday Christmas Eve that will likely linger into Monday Christmas Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.