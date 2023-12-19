NOPD Chief Michael Harrison returns in partnership with DA Jason Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is enlisting the expertise of former NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.

Williams says the move is in his office’s intensifying efforts to tackle violent crime.

Williams made the announcement on Tues., Dec. 19.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is enlisting the expertise of former NOPD Chief Michael Harrison (WVUE)

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is enlisting the expertise of former NOPD Chief Michael Harrison (WVUE)

Harrison first joined the New Orleans Police Department as a patrol officer in 1991, climbing the ranks until serving as chief from 2014 to 2018.

During Harrison’s four-year tenure as chief, he worked on community policing initiatives specifically targeting violent crime reduction. This included targeted enforcement in high-crime areas and efforts to dismantle criminal networks contributing to violence.

Following his tenure with NOPD, he assumed the position of Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department in 2019.

Harrison was praised for the progress he made in combating violent crime and lowering crime stats in New Orleans.

Watch Fox 8 News at 12, 4, and 5 for more.

TOP HEADLINES

Covington 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Dec. 11 ATV crash

Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans

Fox 8 Defenders: Slidell business might close due to Magnolia Water rate hikes

New Orleans thieves stealing 20 vehicles per day, MCC data shows

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.