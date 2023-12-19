BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans looking for fifth-straight win vs Grizzlies; Ja Morant returns

Ja Morant returns to the Grizzlies’ lineup; Zion Williamson listed as “questionable”
By Jesse Brooks and Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans (16-11) are aiming to get their fifth-straight win as they host Memphis Tuesday (Dec. 19) night in what is set to be Ja Morant’s season debut after serving a 25-game suspension.

Tuesday will be Morant’s first appearance in New Orleans since Nov. 2022.

Zion Williamson is listed as “questionable” on the injury report for a non-Covid illness.

If Zion does take the court, it’ll be the first time the 2019 No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks compete head-to-head since last year.

The Pelicans are currently seventh in the West, whereas Memphis and Morant will now try to dig out of the bottom with a 6-19 record.

Forward Naji Marshall, who has given the Pels a lift off of the bench by averaging 8.6 pts and 4.3 reb per game this season, has been upgraded from questionable to probable against Memphis.

Lagniappe

NBA All-Star voting opened Tuesday morning and will continue through January. C.J. McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram all average over 20 points per game and are contenders for votes. Center Jonas Valanciunas could be a dark horse All-Star selection, averaging 14 points and 9.7 rebounds so far this season.

Fans can vote for the starting five of the East and the West here.

