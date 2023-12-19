BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Planned outage will affect over 6,000 North Shore customers despite dropping temperatures

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Despite temperatures expected to drop into the 30s Tuesday (Dec. 19) night, over 6,000 North Shore customers will be without power due to a planned outage for maintenance.

The Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative announced earlier this week that the planned outage will take place between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

WSTE says that the maintenance is routine and is for the power supply transmission side. Areas north and south of I-12 in Mandeville are expected to be affected, as well as customers in Lacombe.

WSTE says that the routine maintenance is being performed overnight to prevent less interruption during prime usage hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Planned outage will affect over 6,000 North Shore customers despite dropping temperatures
Bogalusa Police officers turned out in force for a city council meeting Monday (Dec. 18) as...
Bogalusa council temporarily defers creation of board to rethink policing of city
Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference
Gov. Edwards reflects on time in office during end-of-year news conference
The owner of Paul's Auto Repair in Slidell says recent Magnolia Water rate hikes have left his...
Fox 8 Defenders: Slidell business might close due to Magnolia Water rate hikes