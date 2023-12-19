Planned outage will affect over 6,000 North Shore customers despite dropping temperatures

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Despite temperatures expected to drop into the 30s Tuesday (Dec. 19) night, over 6,000 North Shore customers will be without power due to a planned outage for maintenance.

The Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative announced earlier this week that the planned outage will take place between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

WSTE says that the maintenance is routine and is for the power supply transmission side. Areas north and south of I-12 in Mandeville are expected to be affected, as well as customers in Lacombe.

WSTE says that the routine maintenance is being performed overnight to prevent less interruption during prime usage hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.