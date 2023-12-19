Potential dates revealed for planned special sessions on redistricting, crime in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Potential dates for upcoming planned special sessions on redistricting and crime in Louisiana have been revealed.

Emails recently went out to Louisiana lawmakers, telling them to plan for a special session on redistricting from January 15, 2024, through January 23, 2024, and another special session on crime between February 19, 2024, and March 6, 2024. The emails came from the incoming senate president and house speaker.

A special session can’t officially be called by incoming Governor Jeff Landry until he is inaugurated on January 8, 2024. After that, there must be a five-day waiting period before lawmakers can gavel in.

RELATED: What will take priority in Governor-elect Landry’s first week in office?

Landry said throughout his campaign for governor that one of his first courses of action upon taking office would be a special session on crime.

The incoming governor’s team has also commented on the issue of redistricting in the past.

“Redistricting is a state legislative function,” Landry’s team has said. “Based on the court’s ruling, he will call for a special session so our legislature may resolve the issue.”

There has been an ongoing battle over Louisiana’s congressional districts. The 2020 census found Louisiana’s Black population had grown to one-third of the state, However, Louisiana has six congressional districts, and only one is Black majority. Meanwhile, the legislature failed to draw a new map to add a second Black-majority district to mirror the change in population.

RELATED: Jeff Landry names new cabinet picks and shared campaign stage with one of them

Landry has already been busy putting together his cabinet and planning for his time in office as Louisiana’s governor. He’s announced multiple cabinet picks, including Richard Nelson as head of the Louisiana Department of Revenue., Nelson was one of Landry’s former opponents in the gubernatorial election,

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.