Revitalization of historic Holy Cross building nearing completion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 18 years, one of the main buildings at the former site of one of New Orleans’ most popular Catholic schools has been falling apart in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Once a thriving center for thousands of students for over 100 years, the Holy Cross administration building fell into disrepair after Hurricane Katrina.

Developers have invested $8 million to transform the deteriorating Holy Cross administration building into 59 apartment units. The project aims to breathe life into the abandoned campus.

“All kinds of vagrants were in there. I watched all kinds of things get ripped off from the property,” said neighbor Sacha Birman.

“I’m glad to see a developer do something other than a high-rise,” said neighbor Charles Jacobs.

A team of workers is meticulously restoring the structure. Many believe the project will be a centerpiece to the rejuvenation of the Holy Cross neighborhood.

“The administration building was in terrible shape. You had collapsing roofs, water damage, rot damage, a lot of vandalism,” said project consultant Zach Smith, a Holy Cross Alumnus. “I’m really excited. This property has been on the top 10 list of endangered buildings, and now we’re probably about 60 days away from it really shining.”

While the restoration is well-received by neighbors, questions linger about the fate of adjoining parcels of land. A high-rise was proposed, but the city rejected that idea.

“Right now, there’s no direct plan. Ownership has been completely committed to getting this historic building renovated,” said Smith.

Smith says the focus remains on the administration building and the community will have input on the rest of the property.

Developers aim to have apartments ready for lease by March 1, 2024, with unparalleled views of the levee, river, and downtown.

