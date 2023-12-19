Saints have weathered recent negativity to stay in contention, for now

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Just a couple weeks ago, fans in the Superdome were booing quarterback Derek Carr and some disgruntled spectators wore “Fire Dennis Allen” T-shirts to express their dissatisfaction with the New Orleans Saints’ second-year coach.

After two straight victories, the critics have quieted down — at least for the moment.

The Saints (7-7) are back at .500, and they control their playoff destiny with three games left.

So, it’s fair to say they didn’t allow the recent visible and audible negativity surrounding the team to drag them down.

“Our focus all along has really been kind of stick to our process,” Allen said Monday. “We know that we haven’t always played as well as I think we’re capable of playing. But our guys keep coming to work every day, we’re working extremely hard, and we’re trying to address issues and fix issues.

“I think we’ve addressed a few and corrected a few over the last couple weeks,” Allen added.

New Orleans’ past two victories have not exactly come against the cream of the NFL.

In Week 14, they defeated the visiting Carolina Panthers, who have the NFL’s worst record at 2-12. On Sunday, they beat the New York Giants, who are now 5-9 and all but mathematically out of playoff contention.

Then again, the Saints beat the Panthers by 22 points and won by 18 against a Giants squad that had come in on a three-game winning streak.

Carr had one of his most efficient games the season on Sunday, even without top receiver Chris Olave.

“This performance is what we have earned,” Carr said. “The hard work pays off. And as a team and an offense, it makes you happy.”

None of the three teams left on New Orleans’ schedule is currently above .500. Two of them — the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — are 7-7. The other is Atlanta (6-8).

“We are still a confident team and a confident group,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “When you get to the back end of the season, you want to be able to play well and win games. A lot of times it doesn’t matter how you win it, just that you get wins.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two games and has accounted for 11 sacks during that span, matching the number of sacks the Saints had over nine games from Weeks 4 through 13.

The Saints also have scored touchdowns in nine of their past 10 red-zone opportunities — a vast improvement over the first 11 games, when they were 17 of 40.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Saints were penalized six times for 58 yards, the ninth time they’ve been penalized for 50 or more yards in a game. They’ve been penalized for 70 or more yards five times, maxing out at 102.

