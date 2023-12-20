BBB Accredited Business
Belle Chasse tunnel closes, as new bridge opens southbound lanes

By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - Plaquemines Parish drivers entered into a new era on a new bridge Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The Belle Chasse tunnel permanently closed, while the new Belle Chasse Bridge welcomed the southbound Highway 23 traffic.

Northbound traffic remains on the old Belle Chasse Bridge until its scheduled completion in spring 2024.

Project spokesperson Abbe Ginn said the tunnel will be sealed off. She said it will not be imploded, due to the risk to nearby infrastructure.

She said the new bridge will help motorists avoid delays caused by the system which lifts the older bridge for passing boats. Maintenance work on that system will also be avoided.

Cary Boulet owns Headquarters Barbershop, a short drive away from the bridge. He said the construction has caused headaches, but the new bridge is welcomed.

“Once everybody gets into the routine of taking the bridge and go over, it’ll let everything go more smoothly,” he said.

The completed bridge will have tolls. It will cost 25 cents for Plaquemines Parish residents, while the rate for other vehicles hasn’t been established.

More information on the tolls will be released in January.

Nearby auto shop manager Matthew Cate said the project is a good thing, but questioned why a toll is needed.

“I’d rather have a little more in my pocket and a little less in theirs,” he said.

The project carries a $162 million cost.

