Bird strikes forces Southwest flight from New Orleans to Tampa to turn around mid-air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Tampa Bay made an abrupt turnaround after being struck by a bird on Wed., Dec. 20.

According to a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, Flight 554 was struck by a bird on departure climb-out and was returned to the New Orleans International Airport (MSY).

The aircraft was able to land normally and taxied to a gate under its own power.

A Fox 8 viewer was able to snap photos of the plane with a trail of smoke behind it.

Southwest Airlines flight from New Orleans to Tampa Bay was forced to turn back after a bird struck the plane during take-off (Fox 8 Viewer)

Southwest says it is working with the 164 customers on any impacts to their travel plans. The airline says it has arranged for a new plane to accommodate the affected passengers.

“We place nothing higher than safety in every journey,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for MSY says the runways were briefly closed to allow crews to “clear up debris,” resulting in some delays and diversions. Normal operations have since resumed.

