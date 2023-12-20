BBB Accredited Business
Certain plant-based diets battle weight gain and diabetes, study says

A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.
A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – There’s new evidence to suggest a plant-based diet can benefit your health and even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

The British study followed more than 113,000 people over a dozen years.

The results of the study found that people who ate the most grains, fruits and vegetables while limited sweets and sugary drinks dropped their risk of developing diabetes by 24%.

The study also found people who ate the healthiest diet were not overweight, had better blood sugar levels, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

People genetically predisposed to getting diabetes also saw benefits from eating a healthy diet.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism.

