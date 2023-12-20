Changes ahead for Slidell’s Mardi Gras in 2025

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Mardi Gras in Slidell will be different come 2025, after the city council voted 9-0 to adopt new rules for parades.

Some float riders took the changes in stride at the council’s meeting Tuesday night (Dec. 19), while others say they felt offended.

Andy Frisard, a Krewe of Dionysus rider, says Carnival time in Slidell is unlike any other.

“That Monday morning, when you’re at the Winn-Dixie or the Cash Saver and they have that little kid look at his mom and say, ‘Mom, he threw me a stuffed animal!’ You can’t get that in the big city Mardi Gras,” Frisard told Fox 8.

Traci Plaisance, a Krewe of Selene rider, agrees.

“Being in a Mardi Gras krewe, we’re more than just a krewe,” Plaisance said. “We’re a sisterhood.”

But Plaisance says that sisterhood was rocked by the changes to the city’s parade ordinance.

“You have people in there who are making decisions on krewes that have no idea what it takes to put a parade on,” Plaisance said.

The council unanimously voted to cap the total number of Mardi Gras parades in Slidell at eight, starting in 2025.

The new rules allow no more than two rolling daytime krewes, three rolling nighttime krewes, two walking day parades and one walking night parade on any weekend during the Carnival season.

Permit fees are increasing, too.

For nighttime float parades, the cost doubles from $4,000 to $8,000.

“It solves a lot of the lingering problems that we have,” Frisard said. “Of course, we’re not excited about the fees going up, but we understand the costs of doing business nowadays have increased.”

For the roughly 350 riders of Selene, Plaisance says the cost goes up about $25 per person.

With inflation increasing the price of throws and parade insurance growing to $10,000, Plaisance says she fears riders might have met their limit.

The ordinance brings one major scheduling change to the 2025 season.

The Krewe of Titans becomes the first parade of the season, rolling on the third Friday before Mardi Gras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.