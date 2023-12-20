BBB Accredited Business
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana

Circle K
Circle K(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is your gas light about to come on? We’ve all been there. But if so, a popular gas station is offering a deal that will allow you to fill up for a fraction of the cost.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Circle K is hosting a fuel day pop-up event in Louisiana.

The convenience store chain says you can get your gas for 30 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers will be able to recieve 50 percent off of hot food.

The company says the fuel sale extravaganza will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the company’s Gulf Coast region including the Baton Rouge, Little Rock, New Orleans, Mobile/Pensacola, Jackson, Birmingham, and Montgomery areas.

Click here to find the nearest location.

