DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Convicted felon Nicole Burdett, the former law partner and co-defendant of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams in a 2022 federal tax fraud trial, has had her law license suspended for two years by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The penalty imposed Tuesday (Dec. 19) defers six months of the suspension, and was made retroactive to Sept. 15, 2022, when the state’s high court first issued an interim suspension of Burdett following her July 2022 conviction in federal court.

With that time served, it appears Burdett’s license will be suspended through March 2024, if no further violations arise in the interim that would reinstate the deferred portion of the penalty.

Six of the seven Supreme Court justices agreed on the penalty. Only Justice Jefferson Hughes dissented, saying he would have imposed “a lesser sanction.”

Burdett and Williams were acquitted of 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud charges in their joint trial related to Williams’ private law firm. But the same federal jury separately found Burdett guilty on four counts of filing falsified personal tax returns. Prosecutors proved Burdett had reported more than $280,000 in falsely inflated business expenses for the tax years 2014-17.

The 42-year-old Kenner woman nonetheless avoided federal prison three months ago, when U.S. District Judge Lance Africk imposed five years of probation rather than the prison term of at least 20 months that prosecutors had sought.

Burdett has recently taken to promoting her work as a realtor for the Metairie firm NOLA Living Realty, using her married name Nicole Waguespack and the Instagram handle “nikiwags_realtor.” Just last Friday, she posted a picture of her and Williams smiling, hugging and hoisting drinks inside the Orleans DA’s building.

