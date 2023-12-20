BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years

Louisiana's Supreme Court imposed a two-year suspension of the law license of Nicole Burdett,...
Louisiana's Supreme Court imposed a two-year suspension of the law license of Nicole Burdett, the former law partner of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, who was convicted on four federal tax fraud counts in July 2022.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Convicted felon Nicole Burdett, the former law partner and co-defendant of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams in a 2022 federal tax fraud trial, has had her law license suspended for two years by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The penalty imposed Tuesday (Dec. 19) defers six months of the suspension, and was made retroactive to Sept. 15, 2022, when the state’s high court first issued an interim suspension of Burdett following her July 2022 conviction in federal court.

With that time served, it appears Burdett’s license will be suspended through March 2024, if no further violations arise in the interim that would reinstate the deferred portion of the penalty.

Related coverage

Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges

State Supreme Court suspends law license of Jason Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett

Federal judge refuses to toss out Nicole Burdett’s tax fraud conviction

DA Jason Williams’ co-defendant Nicole Burdett sentenced to probation for tax fraud

Six of the seven Supreme Court justices agreed on the penalty. Only Justice Jefferson Hughes dissented, saying he would have imposed “a lesser sanction.”

Burdett and Williams were acquitted of 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud charges in their joint trial related to Williams’ private law firm. But the same federal jury separately found Burdett guilty on four counts of filing falsified personal tax returns. Prosecutors proved Burdett had reported more than $280,000 in falsely inflated business expenses for the tax years 2014-17.

The 42-year-old Kenner woman nonetheless avoided federal prison three months ago, when U.S. District Judge Lance Africk imposed five years of probation rather than the prison term of at least 20 months that prosecutors had sought.

Burdett has recently taken to promoting her work as a realtor for the Metairie firm NOLA Living Realty, using her married name Nicole Waguespack and the Instagram handle “nikiwags_realtor.” Just last Friday, she posted a picture of her and Williams smiling, hugging and hoisting drinks inside the Orleans DA’s building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Lawrence Voisin of Houma, 53, was booked with two counts of first-degree rape Tuesday (Dec....
Houma man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping 10-year-old child
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday (Dec. 19) affirmed an appellate court's ruling that...
Louisiana Supreme Court: Juvenile accused of paralyzing UNO student in armed robbery can be tried as adult
Curtis Nelson, deputy secretary of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, says he...
Juvenile justice official favors changing law to allow public notification of escapees
Convicted sex offender Dean Kelly was released on a $1.1 million bond on Mon., Dec. 18.
Dean Kelly’s mom posts $1.1 million bond; jail staff fail to collect passport upon release