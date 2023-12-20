BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Following pricey, crime-driven setback, Five O Fore Golf eyes late-2024 opening

By Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a four-month setback to the tune of $800,000, walls are going up on the Five O Fore Golf entertainment facility at the old Times-Picayune site near I-10 and Broad Street.

The 57,000-square-foot facility is slated to tee off next fall. Part-owner Alex Xiao and project manager Cliff Grappe can’t help but picture the day when the venue is bustling with people.

“The backdrop of New Orleans sitting right behind us... When people are standing on our third floor hitting a golf ball, they’re going to be hitting it toward the Superdome,” said Grappe.

“New Orleans is lacking golf entertainment. It’s a drought for it and I think it’ll be great for the people of New Orleans,” said Xiao.

Despite setbacks, the site is now cleared of debris and graffiti. Construction crews have made significant progress in the last 45 days, focusing on steel additions, concrete masonry walls, and landscaping.

“Once you go vertical things start happening quickly after that. That’s been the hard part,” Xiao said.

The owners purchased the property in November 2022 and were hoping to start construction in April 2023 before thieves rolled up in an 18-wheeler and stole roughly $300,000 worth of steel beams. Then there was trouble sourcing new materials.

“We could get some of it but not all of it, so it did take extra time. You know, we were hoping to get started back in September and then it was October and then it was November,” Grappe said.

Artist's rendering of Five O Fore Golf
Artist's rendering of Five O Fore Golf(Five O Fore Golf)

Grappe expects to double or possibly triple the number of workers on site in the next 30 days.

Once they get the remainder of the steel hung and finish wrapping the building, they’ll lay the floors, tackle the plumbing and electrical, and add turf and nets.

“You’ll see the poles start going into place and that really starts defining it for people, ‘hey, that’s a golf entertainment place,’” Grappe said.

Xiao didn’t want to see another blighted property waste away in his city.

“This property has sat vacant ever since Katrina when Times-Picayune owned it. Drive Shack came in and did the building halfway,” said Xiao. “We thought this was a great opportunity to pick up a project.”

The owners said they look forward to revitalizing this part of town, with crowds of customers passing through Five O Fore Golf beginning in October or November of next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office fails to verify Dean Kelly's passport condition
OPSO maintains Dean Kelly was properly released, protocols followed
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, people walk past debris debris on Bourbon Street in...
Troy Henry’s firm emerges victorious in downtown New Orleans clean-up contract controversy
Southwest flight strikes bird, returns to New Orleans; passengers rebooked
Five O Fore Golf construction in full swing following pricey, crime driven setback
Five O Fore Golf construction in full swing following pricey, crime driven setback