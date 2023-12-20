Following pricey, crime-driven setback, Five O Fore Golf eyes late-2024 opening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a four-month setback to the tune of $800,000, walls are going up on the Five O Fore Golf entertainment facility at the old Times-Picayune site near I-10 and Broad Street.

The 57,000-square-foot facility is slated to tee off next fall. Part-owner Alex Xiao and project manager Cliff Grappe can’t help but picture the day when the venue is bustling with people.

“The backdrop of New Orleans sitting right behind us... When people are standing on our third floor hitting a golf ball, they’re going to be hitting it toward the Superdome,” said Grappe.

“New Orleans is lacking golf entertainment. It’s a drought for it and I think it’ll be great for the people of New Orleans,” said Xiao.

Despite setbacks, the site is now cleared of debris and graffiti. Construction crews have made significant progress in the last 45 days, focusing on steel additions, concrete masonry walls, and landscaping.

“Once you go vertical things start happening quickly after that. That’s been the hard part,” Xiao said.

The owners purchased the property in November 2022 and were hoping to start construction in April 2023 before thieves rolled up in an 18-wheeler and stole roughly $300,000 worth of steel beams. Then there was trouble sourcing new materials.

“We could get some of it but not all of it, so it did take extra time. You know, we were hoping to get started back in September and then it was October and then it was November,” Grappe said.

Artist's rendering of Five O Fore Golf (Five O Fore Golf)

Grappe expects to double or possibly triple the number of workers on site in the next 30 days.

Once they get the remainder of the steel hung and finish wrapping the building, they’ll lay the floors, tackle the plumbing and electrical, and add turf and nets.

“You’ll see the poles start going into place and that really starts defining it for people, ‘hey, that’s a golf entertainment place,’” Grappe said.

Xiao didn’t want to see another blighted property waste away in his city.

“This property has sat vacant ever since Katrina when Times-Picayune owned it. Drive Shack came in and did the building halfway,” said Xiao. “We thought this was a great opportunity to pick up a project.”

The owners said they look forward to revitalizing this part of town, with crowds of customers passing through Five O Fore Golf beginning in October or November of next year.

