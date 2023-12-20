BBB Accredited Business
Governor-elect Jeff Landry comes to Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry(Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry is holding a press conference today, Dec. 20, at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. During the conference, Landry will announce major cabinet appointments.

KNOE has learned Landry is expected to name the new Louisiana Department of Health head. Sources tell KNOE that one name being considered is former congressman Dr. Ralph Abraham.

Landry is expected to begin speaking at 11 a.m., and the livestream will be available on our site at that time.

