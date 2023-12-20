BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hulk Hogan baptized at Florida church, embraces faith in 'greatest day' of his life

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.(Courtesy: DoD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan recently underwent baptism at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. Hogan, 70, fully submerged himself in water as part of the religious ceremony.

Hogan expressed the significance of his baptism, highlighting his deep faith. He remarked, “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!”

Accompanied by his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, who also participated in the baptism, Hogan has been vocal about his Christian faith. He has previously shared that he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at the age of 14. Hogan credits his faith for guiding him on the path to success.

Reflecting on his journey, Hogan stated, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 years old. The training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game, but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior. And so it is, even now, brother, AMEN!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Beyoncé Performing during her 'Renaissance World Tour'
Controversy arises over alleged artwork imitation in Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana...
50 Cent celebrates approval of G-Unit production studio in Shreveport
L to R: Ukrainian Parliament member Davyd Arakhamia, Ukraine Consul General Vitalii Tarasuik...
Ukrainian delegation visits New Orleans
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,’ dies at 80