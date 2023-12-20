Juvenile justice official favors changing law to allow public notification of escapees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice’s deputy secretary voiced support Tuesday (Dec. 19) for amending state law to mandate the disclosure of all juvenile escapees to the public.

Curtis Nelson’s office has faced mounting calls for transparency about escapes by juvenile offenders since New Orleans police announced that 16-year-old Kai Jefferson had escaped OJJ custody and allegedly threatened a woman at gunpoint earlier this month in New Orleans East.

Fox 8 later confirmed that Jefferson escaped from a halfway house in Gretna nine months earlier, in March, and has still not been recaptured. The OJJ did not publicize his escape, later citing state law as the reason.

Nelson said public safety is a priority, but doubled down on the legal reasoning for not alerting the public of juvenile escapees.

“If the legislature is willing to give OJJ more authority to make certain information immediately open to the public or put it out to the public, the law needs to be amended to do that,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he’s “very supportive” of efforts by State Sen. Patrick Connick (R-Jefferson Parish) to pass a bill that would change law to require the OJJ to notify the media of any juvenile escape from any facility.

“I could care less about the privacy of a juvenile who has caused havoc and caused harm to folks,” Connick said. “We have a right to know who he is, who she is, what they did, where are they ... because we need to be protected.”

The legislative session does not begin until March 2024, but Connick said he is “pretty certain” the bill will pass and become law by next August.

The law as it stands now allows law enforcement to disseminate information publicly about an escapee, but does not directly address OJJ’s specific responsibility to do so. The OJJ is advertising a law enforcement position on its website, but Nelson said the issue remains murky.

“Does the OJJ Probation and Parole officer, does that individual have the exact power of a police officer or sheriff deputy?” Nelson asked rhetorically. “We’ve actually looked at that statute, and that’s another statute that I would like to work with the legislature on, to clear up any discrepancies.”

Nelson said he thinks the public should be made aware of escapes, but again cited current law as a hindrance.

He also told Fox 8 he is not sure how many current juvenile escapees are at large, but estimated there are less than 10.

“We work really closely with law enforcement to apprehend those juvenile offenders,” he said.

Fox 8 asked why Jefferson hasn’t been recaptured for nine months. He said it’s “a very good question.”

“We are looking to see how can we improve the process as a whole,” he said, stressing there is an active effort to recapture him.

At a Juvenile Facility Standards Task Force meeting at the State Capitol, Nelson recommended bolstering OJJ salaries, expanding law training and enhancing facilities.

Jefferson’s escape is the latest incident in more than a year of intense scrutiny over escapes from the OJJ and the lack of public notice and transparency.

In March 2022, five juveniles escaped the Bridge City facility and flipped a stolen truck.

In July 2022, six juveniles escaped the same facility and also crashed a stolen truck. One of the escapees, Kendell Myles, is accused of shooting and nearly killing 59-year-old Scott Toups later that afternoon.

Nelson will return to the capital Thursday as the chair of a second task force focusing on OJJ issues.

