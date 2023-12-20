BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana Supreme Court: Juvenile accused of paralyzing UNO student in armed robbery can be tried as adult

By David Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new Louisiana Supreme Court ruling clears the way for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office to try as an adult a juvenile accused of shooting and paralyzing a University of New Orleans student during an armed robbery last year.

The state’s highest court on Tuesday (Dec. 19) denied an appeal by Cruz Matute, affirming that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals was correct in allowing the teen’s case to be transferred to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, even after DA Jason Williams’ office missed a paperwork deadline to transfer the case out of juvenile court.

Matute, who was 16 at the time he was arrested, stands accused of shooting and paralyzing UNO student Noah Hansard during an August 2022 armed robbery in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans.

At the onset of the case, Williams said he would move to try Matute and alleged accomplice Tata Say in adult court.

Matute’s defense filed a motion, initially granted by now-retired Judge Laurie White, to return the case to juvenile court because of the missed deadline. The Fourth Circuit overturned White’s decision in May.

Orleans DA wins appeal, allowing suspected shooter of UNO student to be tried as adult

If Matute was tried as a juvenile, the maximum punishment he could receive would be detention until his 21st birthday. If convicted of armed robbery as an adult, he could face 10 to 99 years in state prison.

“We maintained our confidence that the Louisiana Supreme Court would arrive at this decision,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday night. “Today’s ruling is grounded in legal precedent and what justice in this case demanded.

“We are pleased to swiftly return to Criminal District Court, where we can proceed with the trial without delay. Our commitment is to bring justice to the family whose young son suffered gravely, and we will diligently pursue that objective.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Curtis Nelson, deputy secretary of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, says he...
Juvenile justice official favors changing law to allow public notification of escapees
Convicted sex offender Dean Kelly was released on a $1.1 million bond on Mon., Dec. 18.
Dean Kelly’s mom posts $1.1 million bond; jail staff fail to collect passport upon release
Louisiana Supreme Court affirms OPDA can prosecute Cruz Matute as an adult
Questions still surround bond release of accused New Orleans sex offender Dean Kelly