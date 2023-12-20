Louisiana Supreme Court: Juvenile accused of paralyzing UNO student in armed robbery can be tried as adult

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new Louisiana Supreme Court ruling clears the way for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office to try as an adult a juvenile accused of shooting and paralyzing a University of New Orleans student during an armed robbery last year.

The state’s highest court on Tuesday (Dec. 19) denied an appeal by Cruz Matute, affirming that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals was correct in allowing the teen’s case to be transferred to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, even after DA Jason Williams’ office missed a paperwork deadline to transfer the case out of juvenile court.

Matute, who was 16 at the time he was arrested, stands accused of shooting and paralyzing UNO student Noah Hansard during an August 2022 armed robbery in the Lake Terrace neighborhood of New Orleans.

At the onset of the case, Williams said he would move to try Matute and alleged accomplice Tata Say in adult court.

Matute’s defense filed a motion, initially granted by now-retired Judge Laurie White, to return the case to juvenile court because of the missed deadline. The Fourth Circuit overturned White’s decision in May.

If Matute was tried as a juvenile, the maximum punishment he could receive would be detention until his 21st birthday. If convicted of armed robbery as an adult, he could face 10 to 99 years in state prison.

“We maintained our confidence that the Louisiana Supreme Court would arrive at this decision,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday night. “Today’s ruling is grounded in legal precedent and what justice in this case demanded.

“We are pleased to swiftly return to Criminal District Court, where we can proceed with the trial without delay. Our commitment is to bring justice to the family whose young son suffered gravely, and we will diligently pursue that objective.”

