BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man accused of holding woman hostage in Slidell, raping her, captured in Las Vegas

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man accused of a series of crimes involving a woman in Slidell has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress call from a home on Beech Street on Nov. 23. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle in the road, still running, with the driver’s side door open. A man later identified as Shawn Landry was seen running away.

Deputies and K9s began searching for Landry but were unsuccessful.

Investigators uncovered a harrowing account from a female victim inside the home who said Landry had held her hostage, raped, strangled, and abused her.

On Dec. 19, the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force apprehended Landry at a Vegas-area apartment complex after he briefly barricaded himself inside.

Landry was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he awaits extradition to Louisiana to face charges of home invasion, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree rape, theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and false imprisonment.

U.S. Marshals capture accused violent offender Shawn Landry in Las Vegas, wanted for charges...
U.S. Marshals capture accused violent offender Shawn Landry in Las Vegas, wanted for charges including home invasion and attempted murder in St. Tammany Parish(US Marshal's Service)

TOP HEADLINES

DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years

Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Supplying a High: Former addicts crippled by nitrous oxide crisis, call for lawmaker action

Dean Kelly’s mom posts $1.1 million bond; jail staff fail to collect passport upon release

Houma man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping 10-year-old child

Temperatures begin to climb by the end of the week, storm chances for the holiday weekend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

Louisiana's Supreme Court imposed a two-year suspension of the law license of Nicole Burdett,...
DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years
Lawrence Voisin of Houma, 53, was booked with two counts of first-degree rape Tuesday (Dec....
Houma man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping 10-year-old child
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday (Dec. 19) affirmed an appellate court's ruling that...
Louisiana Supreme Court: Juvenile accused of paralyzing UNO student in armed robbery can be tried as adult
Curtis Nelson, deputy secretary of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, says he...
Juvenile justice official favors changing law to allow public notification of escapees