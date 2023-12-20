Mayor Cantrell says second mailer touting accomplishments will be sent to public

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said another round of mailers touting accomplishments of her administration will soon be sent to citizens, even after the first such promotion earlier this year appeared to have violated state law and led to the indefinite suspension of her communications director by the City Council.

During her Dec. 13 “State of the City” address, Cantrell boasted of accomplishments in the areas of infrastructure, climate change and crime, among others. She did not take questions from the media nor agree to interviews immediately following her speech.

Cantrell also said the public should expect another round of mailers.

“It’s about showing the work,” Cantrell said. “And action inspires hope.”

Mailers sent out early this year, while the mayor was the subject of a heated recall effort that ultimately failed, spurred controversy about their content, the use of the mayor’s name and image in what appeared to be a political ad produced at taxpayer expense, and questions about a payment process that appeared to deliberately bypass city procurement rules. The New Orleans City Council ultimately suspended Cantrell’s communications director Gregory Joseph without pay for the duration of her remaining term.

The tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes touting Cantrell’s perceived progress on a variety of fronts, ranging from infrastructure to public safety and the city’s economy. The mailers prominently featured the mayor’s name and image, though state law says no public funds can be used to advertise the name of a public official.

The council launched an investigation into the pamphlets and on Aug. 31 questioned Joseph about their production and distribution to voters while the effort to recall Cantrell was nearing the finish line.

Eventually, the council found Joseph guilty of violating city policies, gross misconduct, incompetence and neglect of official duty.

Now, it appears Cantrell will effort a second mailer.

“We’re going to make sure there are no issues, relative to who gets it or even what pictures shows up on it,” she said.

But Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins said she will have to go about it from a different angle.

“The council’s position was simply that the mayor was violating the law, violating the statute that prohibits putting a politician’s name or likeness on a mailer paid for by taxpayer funds,” Collins said. “She’s going to have to be careful not to have the same issues that she had for the first mailer.”

A spokesperson for the mayor told Fox 8 no details of the upcoming mailer were available.

Collins said he feels the mailers, even if approved, would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“Whenever you put out a mailer, it’s very expensive,” Collins said. “The printing is very expensive, postage is very expensive. It’s taxpayer-employee labor.

“If the mayor wants to tout her successes, all she has to do is call a press conference.”

Collins also said he’s curious to see who will receive the mailers.

“The (previous) mailer was sent to the chronic voter list for the city of New Orleans. It wasn’t sent to all citizens,” Collins said. “If she’s going to send it out to every resident in the city of New Orleans, of course it’s going to be much more expensive.”

