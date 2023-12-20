No injuries following massive motel blaze in Hammond, responders say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Responders in Hammond say there were no injuries after a structure fire broke out at the Villa Modern Motel Tuesday (Dec. 19) night.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find one building of the motel, located on North Morrison Boulevard, engulfed in flames.

After a few hours, responders say they were able to put the flames under control.

Units from the Natalabany Volunteer Fire Dept. were called in for additional manpower.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.