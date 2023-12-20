BBB Accredited Business
No injuries following massive motel blaze in Hammond, responders say

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find one building of the motel, located on North...
Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find one building of the motel, located on North Morrison Boulevard, engulfed in flames.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Responders in Hammond say there were no injuries after a structure fire broke out at the Villa Modern Motel Tuesday (Dec. 19) night.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find one building of the motel, located on North Morrison Boulevard, engulfed in flames.

After a few hours, responders say they were able to put the flames under control.

Units from the Natalabany Volunteer Fire Dept. were called in for additional manpower.

