Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - One person was hospitalized with severe injuries after they were struck by a shuttle van in the parking lot of a North Shore hospital.

According to the Covington Police Department, the pedestrian, whose age and identity was not immediately disclosed, was walking in a marked crosswalk when a 14-passenger shuttle van struck them while turning into the St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 19.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries.

The van driver and three passengers were uninjured, police say.

Toxicology samples were taken from the van driver. Police do not suspect impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

