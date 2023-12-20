BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - One person was hospitalized with severe injuries after they were struck by a shuttle van in the parking lot of a North Shore hospital.

According to the Covington Police Department, the pedestrian, whose age and identity was not immediately disclosed, was walking in a marked crosswalk when a 14-passenger shuttle van struck them while turning into the St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 19.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries.

The van driver and three passengers were uninjured, police say.

Toxicology samples were taken from the van driver. Police do not suspect impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

TOP HEADLINES

DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years

Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Supplying a High: Former addicts crippled by nitrous oxide crisis, call for lawmaker action

Temperatures begin to climb by the end of the week, storm chances for the holiday weekend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

U.S. Marshals capture accused violent offender Shawn Landry in Las Vegas, wanted for charges...
Man accused of holding woman hostage in Slidell, raping her, captured in Las Vegas
Louisiana's Supreme Court imposed a two-year suspension of the law license of Nicole Burdett,...
DA Williams’ convicted ex-law partner Nicole Burdett banned from practicing for 2 years
Supplying a High: Lawmakers starting to take notice of nitrous oxide abuse
Supplying a High: Former addicts crippled by nitrous oxide crisis, call for lawmaker action
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot