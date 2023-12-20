BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family’s Christmas tree

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a family's gifts from under their tree. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A real-life Grinch is on the loose in California.

Security camera video caught the man stealing gifts from under a tree.

The suspect seen on video in a red hoodie rifled through a family’s Christmas gifts Monday.

A camera rolling next to the decorated tree caught his every move as he loaded expensive electronics and toys into a shoe basket that had been dumped on the floor.

“When I came home, our kid saw what happened and it troubled him. And I took them to the neighbors to make sure that they’d cleared the house,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner did not want to be identified because the burglar has not been caught.

The thief spent several minutes inside the house, went through drawers and stole jewelry, too.

“I just can’t believe close to Christmas that happens. It’s heartbreaking, honestly, and it’s terrifying,” Huntington Beach resident Jordan Lorah said.

Resident Mallory Maske said she hopes the suspect is caught.

“I hope they find this guy. I mean, break into people’s homes ruining Christmas, not cool. So let’s find him,” she said.

The burglar got his face close to the security camera lens, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Smalls Sliders currently has 10 locations in Louisiana and advertises several more stores...
Drew Brees-owned slider joint literally drops into new Metairie location

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are more often becoming violence...
GRAPHIC: Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on the rise
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in...
Madonna reveals she was in medically induced coma
FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire